Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

