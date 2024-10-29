Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

