Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 223 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

