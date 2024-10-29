Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 548 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

