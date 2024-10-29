Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 886 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.11.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

