Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $109.35 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $109.35 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,332,663 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

