PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 472 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $534.08. 928,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

