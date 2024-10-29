PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $263.79 and a 12-month high of $395.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.