Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Global Private Credit Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Inflation Trades Gain Momentum: What Investors Should Watch
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Onsemi Stock Is Down, But Not for Long – Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.