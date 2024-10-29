PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.03 and last traded at $168.60. Approximately 913,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,446,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
