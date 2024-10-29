Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

