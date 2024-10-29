Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,478,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,685,000 after buying an additional 256,424 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 552,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 54.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

