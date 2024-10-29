Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of PIPR traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.32. 171,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $134.82 and a 12 month high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

