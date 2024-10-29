Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

PZA opened at C$13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. The stock has a market cap of C$333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.31 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$155.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9896142 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on PZA

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.