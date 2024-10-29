Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Plains All American Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 88.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

