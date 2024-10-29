Polygon (MATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.26 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $881.60 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,610,322,762 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

