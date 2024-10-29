Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $386.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $386.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.89 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

