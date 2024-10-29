PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $899.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00101608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

