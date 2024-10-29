PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $891.23

PotCoin (POT) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $891.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00101008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00010863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

