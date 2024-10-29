PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.22 Average PT from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

