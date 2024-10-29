Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.07. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.