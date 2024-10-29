QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.18 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
