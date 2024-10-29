QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.18 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.