Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.13 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,144.47 or 1.00322461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

