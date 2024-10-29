Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 73,081 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

