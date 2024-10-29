Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,473,000 after buying an additional 125,183 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 684,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

