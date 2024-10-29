Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $288.55. 538,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,956. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

