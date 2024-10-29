Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 510 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,783. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

