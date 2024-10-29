Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 6,582 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Nestlé by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 401,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,774. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $117.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

