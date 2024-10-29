Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 21,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,803.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

