Raymond James Reiterates “C$34.00” Price Target for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

TPZ stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,116. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.54.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

