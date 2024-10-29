Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 325,727 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

