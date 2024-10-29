ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $82.31

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $82.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 68.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00100645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00010944 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

