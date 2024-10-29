ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 90.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011095 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

