Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 542,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,984. Relx has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Relx by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

