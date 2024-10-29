Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

