Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.