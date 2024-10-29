Renishaw plc (RSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.77) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 3,306.80 ($42.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,487.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,732.26. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,500 ($58.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,500 ($58.36) to GBX 4,000 ($51.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

