RETARDIO (RETARDIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.19 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $136.74 million and $5.19 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,208.74 or 0.99193239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,950.48 or 0.98838463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.14225275 USD and is up 15.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,699,943.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

