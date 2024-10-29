Reviewing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -19.84% -17.74% -5.61% Rafael -5,329.44% -36.57% -34.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CaliberCos and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and Rafael”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $72.10 million 0.20 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.88 Rafael $280,000.00 164.09 -$1.88 million ($1.20) -1.56

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CaliberCos. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CaliberCos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CaliberCos beats Rafael on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also involved in developing Promitil, a molecule designed for the targeted delivery of mitomycin-C in a proprietary prodrug form, completed Phase 1B clinical studies; Folate-targeted Promitil (Promi-Fol) which is aimed at local treatment (intravesical) of superficial bladder cancer; and Promi-Dox, a highly potent dual drug liposome with MLP and doxorubicin targeting a potential basket of tumors. In addition, it engages in the development of surgical and procedural devices, including orthopedic arthroscopy instrumentation. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

