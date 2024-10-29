RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.03. 396,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

