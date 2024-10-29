Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in October

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,844.1 days.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

