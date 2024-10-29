Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $515.00 at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $481.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $479.38 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $346.34 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.