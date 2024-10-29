This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SB Financial Group’s 8K filing here.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories