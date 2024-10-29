SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77), Zacks reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-$13.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.58.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

