SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

