SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 403,494 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 376,424 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,220.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 310,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

