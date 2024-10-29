SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

