SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 1,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 452,440 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,331. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.27.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.21 million. Analysts predict that SEACOR Marine will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

