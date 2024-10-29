Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.3 %

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,831. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,009.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 193.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 236,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.