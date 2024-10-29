Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MLM

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.07 per share.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $578.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.79 and a 200 day moving average of $556.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $398.59 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,142,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.