Select Water Solutions (WTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.